Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of First Hawaiian worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,107,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 640,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,204 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

