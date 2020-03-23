Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NYSE SUI opened at $112.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $173.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.