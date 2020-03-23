Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

