Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.12 Million Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust stock opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

