Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.51% of Carter Bank and Trust worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 111,981 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 170,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $6.90 on Monday. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

CARE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.