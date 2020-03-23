Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after buying an additional 516,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 563,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

