Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.02% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSPX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HSPX opened at $35.21 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.