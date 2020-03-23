Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.46 Million Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of COLB opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

