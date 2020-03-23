Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 268.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 618,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 481,324 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 585,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.58.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

