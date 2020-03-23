Stifel Financial Corp Invests $3.53 Million in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Peloton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Peloton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

