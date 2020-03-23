Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 74,474 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,474 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of WPX Energy worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,588,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,022,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 842,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 744,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPX opened at $2.82 on Monday. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.91.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

