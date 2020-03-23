Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 344.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,132 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Caretrust REIT worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

CTRE opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

