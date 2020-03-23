Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of PriceSmart worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $422,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,186,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,752,636.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,937,700. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

