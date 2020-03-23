Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,090,000 after purchasing an additional 309,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 546,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 457,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 264,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.