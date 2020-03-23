Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,898 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 638.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $104.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.48. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

