Stifel Financial Corp Sells 48,836 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,836 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of MBIA worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 428,618 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MBIA by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.15. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

