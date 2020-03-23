Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,314 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Energizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Energizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 296.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.