Stifel Financial Corp Takes $3.13 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of iRobot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.93.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on iRobot from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

