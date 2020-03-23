Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Hold

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

CWST traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 565,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $131,337.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,434.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $139,256.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

