Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (ADM, ANTO, ATYM, B4B3, BMW, CAML, CON, DAI, DB1, DLG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 23rd:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Admiral Group plc alerts:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 800 ($10.52). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 305 ($4.01) to GBX 240 ($3.16). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.50 ($13.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 240 ($3.16). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €145.00 ($168.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 355 ($4.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 940 ($12.37). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 580 ($7.63). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.20 ($7.21) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €139.00 ($161.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 950 ($12.50). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €3.20 ($3.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.