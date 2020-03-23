Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 23rd (BP, G24, LHA, RTO, RWE, SAX, VOLV.B, ZO1)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 23rd:

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.60 ($83.26) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €13.60 ($15.81) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €7.00 ($8.14) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 360 ($4.74). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €32.50 ($37.79) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €85.50 ($99.42) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 187 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 145 target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €136.00 ($158.14) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

