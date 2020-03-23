Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (AAPL, ALYA, ATH, ATNX, AVA, AX, BANR, BASX, BCAUY, BFAM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 23rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target cut by Nomura from to .

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a buy rating to a market perform rating.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services company. Its products and services include Fixed and fixed indexed annuity products, Reinsurance services offered to third-party annuity providers and Institutional products, such as funding agreements. Athene Holding Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Basic Energy Services provides a range of services to America’s oil and gas producers. Its operations span the heartland of domestic onshore production from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and New Mexico to the Rocky Mountain states . Its services support the entire life cycle of a well – from drilling to production and finally – abandonment. They are committed to providing a safe and rewarding workplace, giving its customers the value they expect and doing our part to support a strong and viable oil and gas industry. “

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corporation is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. “

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from to . The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from to .

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from to .

