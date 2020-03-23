Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (ABEO, ABTX, AIH, AKBA, ALE, ALLO, ALSMY, AMC, AMNB, AMTB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 23rd:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €525.00 ($610.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

