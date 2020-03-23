Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (ABF, AC, AGK, BAG, BCN, BDRBF, BREE, BRW, BVIC, BWNG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 23rd:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at VSA Capital.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Byotrol (LON:BYOT) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medica Group (LON:MGP) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 86 ($1.13) to GBX 72 ($0.95). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

S & U (LON:SUS) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Syncona (LON:SYNC) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Time Out Group (LON:TMO) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

