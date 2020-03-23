Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (ABF, AC, AGK, BAG, BCN, BDRBF, BREE, BRW, BVIC, BWNG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 23rd:
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at VSA Capital.
Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock.
Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Byotrol (LON:BYOT) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.
Card Factory (LON:CARD) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Colefax Group (LON:CFX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
ITV (LON:ITV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Medica Group (LON:MGP) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.
Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Pearson (LON:PSON) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 86 ($1.13) to GBX 72 ($0.95). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
S & U (LON:SUS) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Syncona (LON:SYNC) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Time Out Group (LON:TMO) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Tristel (LON:TSTL) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.
Victrex (LON:VCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.