Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 23rd (BLL, CCK, DOC, DSSI, EC, ENQUF, ETM, FCCY, FCF, FMBI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 23rd:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Ball Co alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.60 to C$4.50.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $45.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.