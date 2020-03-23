Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,456 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 813% compared to the average volume of 269 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. 72,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,378,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $120,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,317 shares of company stock worth $6,537,919.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,910 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,619,000 after acquiring an additional 158,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after acquiring an additional 456,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 448,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

