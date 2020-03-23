Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 4,491.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $475,340,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,876,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

STOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

