Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $190.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.10 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $218.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $759.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.71 million to $769.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $776.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million.

SRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,634,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after buying an additional 201,776 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 950,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

SRI stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $445.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

