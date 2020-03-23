Storeum Price Down 94.9% Over Last Week (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Storeum token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00006139 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded down 94.9% against the dollar. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $107.18 million and approximately $272,126.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Storeum

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

