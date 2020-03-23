Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Cap of $8.91 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Bittrex, Radar Relay and YoBit. Storm has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storm has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 563.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, WazirX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bitbns, Upbit, YoBit and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

