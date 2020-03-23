Streamr DATAcoin Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 387.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $20.07 million and $3.11 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Coinone and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02669250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00187248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, BitForex, Coinone, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

