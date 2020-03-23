Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €85.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €85.50 ($99.42) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 112.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.67 ($91.47).

Shares of SAX stock traded down €3.72 ($4.33) on Monday, hitting €40.32 ($46.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €66.93 and its 200-day moving average is €70.29. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -156.28.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

