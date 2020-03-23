StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Graviex and BiteBTC. StrongHands has a market cap of $283,328.67 and $11.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,765,586,373 coins and its circulating supply is 16,352,392,019 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coindeal, STEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.