Stuart Sclater-Booth Buys 11,430 Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP Stuart Sclater-Booth bought 11,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $59,664.60.

EDI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

