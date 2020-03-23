Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,241. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

