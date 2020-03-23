SunTrust Banks Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $40.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $135.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

ADS traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. 29,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,681. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen purchased 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. Also, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,330,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

