SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE:ELF opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.13 million, a PE ratio of -872.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,185,184.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.