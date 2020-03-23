Super Zero (SERO) Price Tops $0.0664 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00001014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last week, Super Zero has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $16.45 million and $12.44 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004795 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00347638 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015296 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013904 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004839 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,653,519 coins and its circulating supply is 247,697,146 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

