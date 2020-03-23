Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 504.17 ($6.63).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDRY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Peter Williams acquired 10,916 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Insiders acquired 10,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,982 in the last three months.

LON SDRY opened at GBX 103.30 ($1.36) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 298.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 409.73. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 228.22 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

