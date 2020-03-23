Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 949,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $1.05 on Monday. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

