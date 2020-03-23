sUSD (SUSD) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00015538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $7,293.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.02667655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00189509 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,225,671 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

