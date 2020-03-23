SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $14.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.87.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $150.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

