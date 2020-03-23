SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SVB Financial Group worth $78,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,397,000 after buying an additional 202,094 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.87.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.56. 43,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.80 and its 200-day moving average is $226.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.