Swarm Price Hits $0.0131 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Swarm has a market cap of $1.03 million and $2,024.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

