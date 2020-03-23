SwftCoin (SWFTC) One Day Volume Tops $7.44 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.04085529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013013 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003613 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

