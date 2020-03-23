Swipe Hits One Day Volume of $21.94 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Swipe has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 193.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00009725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.02706354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00190326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe's official website is swipe.io/token.

Swipe's official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

