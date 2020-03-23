Syncona (LON:SYNC) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.39) on Monday. Syncona has a 1 year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 269 ($3.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93.

In other Syncona news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 1,000,000 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25), for a total value of £2,470,000 ($3,249,144.96).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

