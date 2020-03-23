Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,837 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Synopsys worth $95,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $109.99. 84,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.52 and a 52-week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

