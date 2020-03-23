Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.05. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Talos Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Talos Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

