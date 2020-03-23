Tang Capital Management LLC Acquires 170,879 Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,879 shares during the quarter. Avrobio makes up 2.4% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Avrobio worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Avrobio in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

AVRO stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Avrobio Inc has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $491.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Avrobio from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

